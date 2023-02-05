By Segun Adebayo

BEING the life of the party and ensuring that his fans have maximum fun while vibing to good music seems to be the perfect way to describe ardent hypeman, famously known as ‘I Can’t Shout.

Building his interest in entertainment right from childhood and nurturing his skills and talent has placed him on the spotlight and on the path to becoming one of the sought after hypemen in the industry.

I Can’t Shout prides himself in being” capable of lighting up every room he steps into” as he is known for his infectious positive energy and vibes which he he portrays during his performances. According to him, there’s no dull moment when he takes over the microphone and does his job the best way he knows how to.

“I built my passion for hyping and started my career as a hypeman at a young age. Everyone knows that when I step into a building and handle the microphone, the party is about to be lit and it’ll definitely make the headlines because I’m all about fun and positive vibes,”he said.

He also added that he is capable of leaving smiles on the faces of every party goer that attends his events, because of his expertise in using words to serenade them.

“Making people happy and leaving smiles on the faces of my fans gives me satisfaction, and I’ll go to any length to make sure that my aim is achieved. That’s what makes me a professional,” he added.

ICS has worked with various A list artistes and DJs and has a lot of achievements under his belt.I have an infectious energy, says famous hypeman, ‘I Can’t Shout’

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE