Ayade hosts northern governors on Christmas visit, speaks on national unity

In the spirit of national unity, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Saturday played host to the duo of Governors Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Muhammad Badru Abubakar of Jigawa State, that was in Calabar on a Christmas visit, where they discussed issues bothering on national unity.

Also on the entourage of the visiting northern governors was the former Jigawa State, Seminu Turaki.

Governor Ayade, while receiving the guests, hinted that he would not arbitrarily outlaw the nomadic lifestyles of herders but would sign into law, a grazing bill that would be mutually beneficial.

Speaking during the visit, Governor Bagudu described Ayade as a dear brother and colleague whose achievements were worthy of celebration.

“We came to felicitate with his Excellency Governor Ben Ayade and the people of Cross River State, we are here to show respect to a very dear friend and colleague who has proved himself worthy of being respected.

“Despite the distance, we were desirous of coming to celebrate with him and show respect to him and the people of Cross River State and to celebrate his achievements.

“What has been happening in Cross River State is enough evidence that we have beacons of light across the land and that when we support them, greatness and Prosperity will come”, Governor Bàgudu eulogised.

The Kebbi State governor added that the Progressive Governors Forum, PGF, which is the forum of governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, holds Ayade in high esteem.

“We are here on a personal relationship with Governor Ayade, we respect him, we celebrate his achievements and particularly, all of us in the progressive Governor’s Forum we reckon with his achievements and we pray that he will continue to go higher and higher”, Bagudu prayed.

Governor Bagudu enjoined Nigerians to work towards building a country that holds a bright future for all.

“We have a great country, we should enjoy ourselves, we should work for a country of our future, our children and our great-grandchildren. It is what President Buhari had been doing.

“We would work hard to overcome all challenges so that Nigeria can be greater so that it can take its rightful place among the comity of nations”, the Kebbi State Governor said.

Responding, Governor Ayade said he was delighted to receive his colleagues from the North, describing their visit as good for the unity of Nigeria.

”This is why APC is a perfect example for the unity of this country. Here you have my brothers from the North coming to celebrate Christmas with us in Cross River. When you have Muslims from the North coming to fellowship and celebrate with us in the South on Christmas Day, I think this is the biggest message this country must take home”, Ayade noted.

The Cross River state governor reiterated his determination to sign into law, a grazing bill that would be beneficial to both herders and farmers, adding, “this country can be united. This is why I made a very strong statement that I can not legislate into illegitimacy, a trade of the people.

“People have been nomad and herdsmen and have been moving about with their cattle, I cannot one day just make it Illegal. We are one people, one nation”.

He said the governors’ visit on Christmas day underscored the APC government’s stance for the unity, indissolubility and indivisibility of the country.”

