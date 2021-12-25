Nigerians should be strong and prayerful, Bishop Odedeji says in Christmas message

By Sylvester Okoruwa - Lagos
Bishop Odedeji
From left, Dean of the Cathedral, Venerable Ebenezar Adewole; Diocesan Bishop of Lagos West, Anglican Communion, The Right Reverend Dr. James Odedeji; his wife, Mrs Lydia; Registrar, Diocese of Lagos West, Bambo Adesanya and Canon Residenciary, Canon Kehinde Omoyelu during the 2021 Christmas Service held at Archbishop Vinning Memorial Cathedral, GRA, Ikeja, in Lagos, on Saturday.

The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos West, Anglican Communion, the Right Reverend Dr James Odedeji during his Christmas sermon on Saturday in Lagos enjoined Nigerians to be strong,  prayerful and hopeful.  

He appealled to Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers at this time of hardship. 

“Nigerians should do everything to show love to their neighbours. 

“A lot of people are hungry, people are underpaid, the situation is tough.                    

“Nigerians should not forsake the poor among us because a hungry man is an angry man.”       

He added that “Christmas is a period of peace and sharing of love. If there is no love there will be hatred. Nigerians should imbibe peaceful form of  living together as brothers and sisters.”

