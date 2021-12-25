Nigerians should be strong and prayerful, Bishop Odedeji says in Christmas message

The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos West, Anglican Communion, the Right Reverend Dr James Odedeji during his Christmas sermon on Saturday in Lagos enjoined Nigerians to be strong, prayerful and hopeful.

He appealled to Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers at this time of hardship.

“Nigerians should do everything to show love to their neighbours.

“A lot of people are hungry, people are underpaid, the situation is tough.

“Nigerians should not forsake the poor among us because a hungry man is an angry man.”

He added that “Christmas is a period of peace and sharing of love. If there is no love there will be hatred. Nigerians should imbibe peaceful form of living together as brothers and sisters.”

