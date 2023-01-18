Awo foundation values Anyaoku greatly —Awolowo Dosumu

CHIEF Emeka Anyaoku is a man of excellence. This has been amply demonstrated through the outstanding successes he recorded, and indeed continues to record in various high-profile assignments, nationally and internationally.

When we were putting together the structures for the Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership in 2012, Chief Anyaoku was one of the most obvious choices for membership of our prestigious Selection Committee. We were most delighted that he accepted the appointment. The distinguished members of the Committee were allowed to choose their Chairman and, again, Chief Anyaoku was the obvious choice, and so was unanimously selected. His remarkable reputation preceded him.

Chief Anyaoku has, since then, been a wonderful asset to the Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership. Along with his colleagues on the Selection Committee, he has brought considerable experience, total integrity and complete dedication to the selection process for the Prize. In other words, the reputation and credibility that the Prize has acquired in its relatively short period of existence attest to the excellent work of the Committee which he leads. We at the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation value him greatly.

On a personal note, Chief Anyaoku has shown great kindness and concern towards me and my family. He has also supported my work every time he has been called upon to do so. I find his advice invaluable at all times.

I seize this opportunity of his 90th birthday to express my deep appreciation to him. I wish him a very happy birthday and pray that God will grant him very many more years of service to humanity.

