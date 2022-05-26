Averting the ECOWAS/FAO prediction on food crisis

Editorial
By Tribune Online
Averting the ECOWAS/FAO, The Lagos okada ban WASSCE: Zamfara, Africa’s Maths champion Drug test for political, Beyond the deposition of Zamfara emirs, May Day That $50000 theft, NEF’s call for Buhari, Beyond the declaration, Rethinking the concept The vandalism of Abuja, Still on teenagers’ descent Political parties, E. A Adeboye, The invasion girls The rapid decline, Toxic fuel in circulation, Rivers and police trust, Police recruitment: PSC’s alarm on armed robbers, Gbajabiamila’s call for higher, Burkina Faso The huge cost, Yahaya Now that Twitter PHCN’s hidden N14.7bn, Why torment pensioners, corruption The Magodo infamy, As Eagles begin Road crashes: The loss of 14,773 Nigerians Year 2021 FG’s proposed higher taxes, MDAs Akinlabi The rise in cultism cases in schools, The Nembe oil spill, Customs mmiri Bandits’ takeover gas Unilorin Reps’ alarm on insecurity in FCT, Cyberbullying Maina: Banks’ complicity This climate of insecurity, Schools and delayed results, Customs’ move to impound private jets, Why state of emergency, FG’s bursary for education undergraduates, The call for border, Battling hard drugs, Still on Nigeria’s unending borrowing,killings rail travel Presidency’s condemnation of Yoruba, nurses NIMC debts El-Rufai’s lamentation, vaccination Where is Igboho associates, The obscene display, Nigeria’s Nairobi 2021 outing, Buhari’s concern over Jos killings, Nigerians and worsening conditions, status of Nigeria’s international airports, Tokyo and Nigeria, Surging Covid-19 and the absconding travellers, The stalled US arms , rise against killer herdsmen, Cholera again!, Officer Dairo’s gallantry, Secondary school students, The Zuma jail, Boko Haram’s killing spree, ACF’s alarm on youth, become engines of growth, Lawan’s economic doctrine, Two years of ninth, Two children , Twitter and Nigeria, Nigeria: Calming the storm, The planned population, Handling the security crisis , On contingent of youths, m, Nigeria as worst country, Ojo Pantami’s baggage, Yinka Odumakin Twitter Chibok girls, NEF’s verdict insecurity Ebonyi killings, The terrifying container crash, Kaduna’s frightening casualty, NAFDAC’s alarm on substandard, The crushed Onitsha, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala food policing service chiefs Escalating boundary clashes, The Executive Order on Covid-19 The one man, one gun proposal police Nigeria’s worsening position This NIN of stress, Museveni and hapless Ugandans transition herders Akeredolu Still on FG’s planned, the new electricity tariffA restructuring icon’s 50, Community policingChukwu at 70 lNIMC What’s the noise about, agenda sex party It’s Christmas 2020, The continuing victimization, Paolo Rossi, Maradona Olufon Lekki shooting, Labour Lessons from US election, rice clampdown border Balarabe Musa, #EndSARS shootings police The acrimonious VC selection, Buhari social media, The perennial menace, J.P. Clark, Ogbonnaya Lokoja tanker tragedy, Between Labour and FG, The killing of Sodje, Water Resources Bill, MDAs Edo/Ondo elections, The ordeal of Master Jamilu Aliyu, The attack on Borno governor, Indecorum at public hearings, The drama at NDDC, The case of Omolori, Probing NNPC, Oladipo Akinkugbe, Aso Rock shooting, woodberry, hushpuppi, Eagles’ AFCON qualifiers, CCT chairman’s shameful conduct, The Abuja drugged cookies vendor, BudgIT and corruption in the budget process

THIS week, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) warned that about 19.4 million Nigerians could face food crisis and nutrition insecurity by August this year. According to the  Executive Secretary, ECOWAS Rice Observatory, Dr. Boladale Adebowale, the crisis is being fuelled by the fact that crop production is not meeting population growth, while the country’s agricultural sector is threatened by insecurity, adverse weather conditions and climate change. She also listed other factors, including low mechanisation, poor seed quality and varieties, low access to agricultural credit, low agro-processing capacity, low investment in agricultural research, high prevalence of systemic inefficiencies and low productivity. To reverse the trend, she said, the country must implement strategies to ensure that crop production increases by 30 per cent in the next two years.

In March, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) had given the same estimate. In collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and other stakeholders, it analysed acute food and nutrition insecurity in the Sahel and the West African region, warning that food crisis would affect Nigerians in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It noted that about 14.4 million people, including 385,000 IDPs in 21 states and the FCT, were already in food crisis in March, and would be till May. This is a terrible situation.

We urge governments at all levels to pay attention to the warnings because if anything, ECOWAS and FAO have robust agricultural programmes and are key players in the food chain. Besides, Nigeria is a signatory to many ECOWAS conventions on agriculture. The bodies have drawn attention to how security crisis affects food production and it is incumbent on the government to address the concerns they have raised in order not to foist a fait accompli on vast populations of Nigerians who are already battling acute hunger. Because insecurity is at the centre of the issue, we urge the government to ensure that all the security agencies give support to farmers with specific reference to agricultural land. The government can address security in different ways and in this case, it is security geared towards food production and preservation.

All too often, farmers have been displaced from their farms by outlaws, including armed herders and other categories of terrorists who have made farming a risky vocation. Many men have been wounded and killed on their farms. Many women have been raped on their farms and returning to those farms has become a serious challenge. The message that the international bodies have been trying to pass across is that without special protection for farmers, Nigerians will experience food crisis at a level previously unimagined, with catastrophic consequences. In this regard, the government should stop the current practice of focusing attention on big farmers. It should protect small-holder farmers to ensure that they can contribute maximally towards averting acute food and nutrition famine. The government should take these recommendations seriously and ensure the setting up of Agricultural Squads across all the security agencies. There is nothing shameful about food security. On the contrary, food crisis/insecurity is not just shameful but dangerous.

At the risk of sounding repetitive, we urge the police to collaborate with local vigilantes and hunters to ensure that farmlands are adequately protected. Agriculture goes beyond farming: it involves poultry and animal husbandry. The strategies rolled out by the government should therefore be holistic and comprehensive. Security is, after all, the raison d’etre of the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Averting the ECOWAS/FAO  Averting the ECOWAS/FAO

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Averting the ECOWAS/FAO  Averting the ECOWAS/FAO

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Editorial

AGF’s arrest by EFCC

Editorial

The Lagos okada ban

Editorial

WASSCE: Zamfara, Sokoto’s non-presentation of candidates

Editorial

The murder of Deborah Yakubu

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More