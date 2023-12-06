In Nigeria, the basic version of the flagship, iPhone 15 Pro (128 GB), was priced at ₦1,400,000 (₦361,000 more than last year).

According to the latest Numbeo data, the average wage in Nigeria is ₦108,405.65 net monthly. This means that an average Nigerian needs 271.2 man-days to purchase the iPhone 15 Pro, provided that all the money earned is saved for this purpose.

Compared to last year, the number of man-days required decreased by 31.7 days.

This is what the iPhone Index looked like in Nigeria in the last six years:

2018 – 91.2 days

2019 – 122.9 days

2020 – 188.2 days

2021 – 211.0 days

2022 – 302.9 days

2023 – 271.2 days

Switzerland is the leader of our ranking – the average Swiss needs only 4.2 man-days to afford the newest iPhone. An average American needs 5.3 days, and an average Australian – 6.3 days.

Among the countries included in our ranking, the worst result was noted in Egypt, where the newest iPhone requires 327.7 days of work. The second and third worst place in this ranking belongs to Argentina and Nigeria – 285.7 and 271.2 workdays respectively.

iPhone Index is an annual index of iPhone price-to-wage ratios, carried out by Picodi.com since 2018.

iPhone Index 2023 was calculated based on the official prices of the iPhone 15 Pro (128 GB), presented either by the local branches of Apple or by authorised sellers.

The average wages were taken from the official statistics office’s websites and are up-to-date as of the release of the iPhone in each country. Net wages were obtained through salary calculators. Monthly wages were divided by 21 – the average number of working days in a month. In countries where statistics offices use weekly rates, the wages were divided by 5.

All the data, along with the sources in the form of a spreadsheet can be found here.

Source: Piccordi

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE