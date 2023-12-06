The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has assured the Management of Edo State University Teaching Hospital, Auchi, that the state government will continue to support the teaching Hospital.

Obaseki maintained that the support which include finance would enable the Hospital attain its place in the comity of excellence and render not just good healthcare but also in building capacity.

He gave the assurance during the one-year anniversary of the hospital recently in Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Samuel Ali, the governor disclosed that his administration is committed to the uplift and development of the teaching Hospital.

He said the hospital has recorded remarkable milestones which, according to him, are the beacons of hope and excellence in healthcare delivery.

According to him, Edo State University has been instrumental in addressing our health care challenges, such as access to good health care, reduction of maternal mortality among others.

The governor commended the University Vice Chancellor, Prof Emmanuel Aluyor, for his foresight that has made the university teaching hospital a reality.

In his brief remark, the Vice Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, commended the first lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, for her continuous support and care, especially for the girl child.

He said the university teaching hospital decided to name the Paediatrics Complex after the first lady, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, for her contributions towards health care delivery in the state.

On his part, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Sylvester Idogun, thanked Governor Obaseki for establishing the first Edo State-owned teaching hospital, saying it is a testament of his progressive and innovative administration.

He said before the taking over as teaching hospital, the general hospital was like a mono-clinic where one doctor saw different patients but as at today, the teaching hospital has 42 specialist doctors attending to over 2,800 persons per month.

The CMD also stated that the hospital now offers special healthcare services to communities in obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine, surgery (plastic and orthopedic), paediatrics, special baby care, ear, nose and throat.

In his keynote address, the former Provost, College of Medical Sciences ot the University of Benin, Prof. Vincent Iyawe, thanked Obaseki for his support and assistance to the young university and teaching hospital even in the midst of economic woes.

Prof. Iyawe whose lecture titled “Medical Education in This Time of National Financial Quagmire”, called for more support and assistance to Public hospitals as healthcare like education and agriculture is the one that touches the people the most.

