The crypto industry has come a long way from being a niche topic. The advancements being made to create a more mainstream approach are phenomenal, with giants like Mastercard being part of the pioneers of this new era. The industry is growing at a rapid pace, and because of this, it is expected that many other industries will be open to adopting it into their operations.

This is precisely what the Professional Bowlers Association has done with Avalanche. In a legendary partnership, the association will deliver digital rewards to its league bowlers in the form of NFTs. On the other hand, Manta Network, a project on Polkadot, has released its privacy token that works toward protecting the personal details of its owners, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has given investors a sweet offer in the final weeks of its presale.

Avalanche Pins Partnership with PBA

If you were to tell someone 15 years ago that some time in the future, crypto will be integrated into sports, they would most likely call you daft. Well, Avalanche and the Professional Bowlers Association have proved them wrong. This historic partnership will see the PBA mint NFTs of bowlers’ achievements on Avalanche.

These NFTs, which are made as part of the League of Bowler Certification (LBC) Awards, will be airdropped to over 300,000 participants in various leagues. These awards are considered to be SoulBound tokens because they cannot be traded or sold once received and, as such, are not collectibles. The PBA will use an Avalanche Subnet to handle the bowler’s digital rewards, as this protects it from network issues and congestion.

Manta Network Prioritizes Privacy

Manta is a secure and simple protocol that provides complete anonymity, high throughput, and excellent cross-chain interoperability. Manta has always had a focus on privacy, even to the point where they designed a private payment and exchange protocol and used cryptography for security. The platform is compatible with Parachain tokens and stablecoins and can support many other systems.

In recent events, Manta has teamed up with Linea, a scaling solution to offer users zero-knowledge soulbound tokens (zkSBT). It will provide verifications with very limited data, only enough to pass by, and therefore limits the risk of additional information being leaked as it eliminates the need for know-your-customer (KYC) screenings.

Furthermore, the tokens will use rollups from Linea and Manta to allow any desktop or mobile device to verify information without needing to connect to a wallet.





Big Eyes Coin’s Reduced Price

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is counting the days until they close their presale and open to the public. Ever since late last year, when it first announced a presale, the token gained a lot of popularity and investment, especially within the first few weeks. This motivated it to constantly display its potential in everything it did.

Over time, it went through different stages according to its roadmap, with a specific coin price at each of these. Currently, the price of tokens has reduced to its stage 3 price of about $0.00017, and this gives new and current investors spectacular opportunities to grow their wallets. Taking into consideration that roughly only 4.63 billion coins are remaining and the price that it’s being sold at, this is a hot offer that will sell out fast.

Furthermore, this price reduction creates a perfect opportunity for the community to prepare for the launch of their $BIG exclusive casino. The token will be the lifeline of the casinos, and all token holders will have exclusive access to various perks.

Final Thought

As the market grows and evolves, it is only a matter of time before crypto becomes a fully mainstream system. It is already taking place in various industries, with many businesses either partly or completely adopting the currency. The activities from platforms like Avalanche, Polkadot, and Big Eyes Coin give us a glimpse into the future of crypto and how it can be successfully integrated into our lives, along with opening doors for us to reach untapped potential.

