Adron Homes and Properties Ltd, a leading real estate company, has announced the official event date for its highly anticipated annual sports fiesta Adron Games 2023, the seventh edition.

The event will take place from November 16 to 19 in Ibadan, Nigeria with the theme “The Strongest, is the Unstoppable”. This year’s event promises to deliver a thrilling experience with intense competitions in various sports disciplines, including football, basketball, athletics, table tennis and more.

According to Adron Homes Limited, this year’s edition will continue with the tradition of greatness by providing an unmatched platform for participants to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level.

The ‘Corporate Games’ segment of Adron Games 2023 will feature teams from prominent companies across various industries. These organizations will engage in friendly yet fiercely competitive matches, fostering camaraderie and team spirit among their employees.

Additionally, the Adron Games 2023 will showcase the immense talent and passion within their staff. According to its management, Adron Games recognizes the importance of fostering an active and healthy lifestyle among its staff members, and this segment serves as an excellent opportunity for employees to participate and excel in their favourite sports.

Participating teams in football, basketball, athletics, table tennis and other sports will face off in exhilarating matches throughout the event. The competition will be intense, as athletes strive to showcase their skills and claim victory for their respective teams.

One of the highlights of Adron Games 2023 is the mouth-watering cash prizes awaiting the winning teams. Adron Games 2023 aims to reward excellence and dedication by providing substantial incentives that recognize the hard work and talent exhibited by the participants.

“We are excited to announce the official event date for Adron Games 2023,” said Aare Adetola EmmanuelKing, the Group Managing Director/Chairman of Adron Group. “This year’s edition promises to be an exceptional showcase of talent, teamwork, and sportsmanship. We invite participants and spectators alike to join us in Ibadan for an unforgettable sporting experience.”Adron Games 2023 is committed to creating an inclusive and memorable event that brings together participants, sponsors, and spectators from all walks of life. The event serves as a platform to celebrate athleticism, promote healthy competition, and encourage a vibrant sports culture within the community.

