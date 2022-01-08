Auto crash claims two in Benin, angry youths set truck ablaze

Calamity struck in the early hours of Saturday in Benin City, Edo State capital, as two persons lost their lives at PZ junction, Benin-Sapele Road, in an auto accident involving a Toyota Bus and a stationary Ford Truck.

Eye witness account attributed the crash to excessive speed by the driver of the Toyota Bus, who lost control of the bus and rammed into stationary truck.

However, in a twist of event and reaction, angry youths, who besieged scene of the accident, immediately set the truck loaded with drinks ablaze.

The accident caused gridlock for hours at the busy highway, causing motorists to divert to alternative routes in the axis.

Reacting to the incident, the Edo State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Henry Benamaisia, cautioned motorists against excessive speed, dangerous driving, indiscriminate parking and other forms of traffic violations.

He urged motorists in the state to imbibe safe driving practices and be disciplined while using the road

The Sector Commander who assured motorists of the Corps continuous efforts in ensuring that road traffic crashes were reduced to the barest minimum, added that the Corps would not relent in its public enlightenment/sensitization on the dangers of excessive speed and other traffic violations.

While speaking on the manner the truck was set ablaze, Benamaisia advised the general public not to take laws into their hands, adding that the corps would continue to work tirelessly in ensuring that violators of road traffic regulations were made to face the wrath of the law.

As at the time of filing this report, remains of the accident victims had been deposited at undisclosed hospital by combined team of FRSC, police and personnel of the Edo State Trafficking Management Agency (EDSMA).

