Auchi residents cry out over erosion, seek Obaseki’s intervention

RESIDENTS of Auchi, the political and economic capital of Edo North in Etsako West Local Government Area of the Edo State, have cried out over the gully which is threatening to swallow up the community.

The gully had swept away many houses in its paths, rendering many residents homeless.

The areas mostly affected are Chairman Shuaibu street, Up Iyekhe Girls’ Grammar School/Aveile road just after Auchi Polytechnic Campus 2 back gate.

With the onset of the rains, the fingers of the erosion are spreading fast as vast expanse of land is caving in, threatening more houses.

Rabiu Momoh, who lives on the fringes of the erosion at Iyekhe, pleaded for urgent control, noting that each time it rains, the gully encroaches by several feet.

He said: “My house is under serious threat. Each time it rains, my heart is always in my heart. I am thinking seriously of relocating but I have nowhere to go. Few years ago, it was still far away but now the erosion is right on my doorstep. The government and other relevant agencies should immediately come to our rescue.”





A community leader and former speaker of Etsako West Local Government Area Legislative Arm, Alhaji Salisu Aliu Umoru, said the erosion was not captured when former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole awarded the contract for the Auchi Gully Erosion Project.

Alhaji Umoru appealed to the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki to quickly tackle the problem before it wreacks more havoc on the people.

Umoru, otherwise known as Igbelela, advised that the earlier the relevant government agencies like Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) collaborates with the state government to arrest the menace, the better.

“The erosion menace has been with Auchi for a long time. It is high time the state government and other relevant agencies tackled it once and for all.

“Many houses and lives have been lost due to the rampaging erosion. The government should immediately come to our aid before it wreacks more havoc,” he said.

