Attacks on Okotete sponsored by her detractors, says lawyers

A law firm Dinju, Fashe & Co on Friday in Abuja described the attacks on the personality of the Executive Director of Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM), Stella Okotete as sponsored by her Political enemies who are out to ridicule her,

The Law firm added that she is eminently qualified for the role, and that Nigerians already know that it is corruption that is fighting back.

This is against the backdrop of a recent statement by the Bank stating categorically that Okotete has performed creditably well in her capacity as the Executive Director, Business Development in the last five years.

A statement signed by the Principal Partner of the firm, Barrister Fashe Olakunle, Esq expressed disappointment that his learned colleagues led such a protest without conducting due diligence on what the Act establishing NEXIM Bank stated as regards the appointment of Directors.

Fashe argued that there is no provision in the NEXIM act that lays out the qualifications for appointment of Executive Directors but left it at the prerogative of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He further argued further that section 14 (p1) a,b and c of Nexim act stated that the bank shall be exempted from provisions of banks and other financial institutions act (BOFIA), among others particularly section 47 of BOFIA.

The statement reads in parts. “It is high time Nigerians stopped politicising the issues of appointment in this country and making a mountain out of a mole hill. It has taken whoever is behind the attack on Hon Stella Okotete five good years to wake up from his or her slumber.

“This is a woman who has shown dedication to her duties, encouraged thousand other women who have taken career paths. Apart from the testament from the bank itself that she has been the brain behind some of her policies and has successfully implemented the Bank policies which has led to growth and profitability for the Bank.

“I want to urge those behind this personal attack on her to desist from it and allow her continue with her good work, we should always make reference to and rely on RELEVANT Laws.

“We will voluntarily proceed with legal suit against Hassan for defamation of character and cyber billing”.