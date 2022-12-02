Tension as gunmen invade palace, kidnap traditional ruler in Ondo

Some gunmen in the late hour of Thursday invaded the palace of the Oloso of Oso-Ajowa Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo, abducting the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Clement Jimoh Olukotun.

The suspected kidnappers who invaded the palace around 11:30 pm started shooting sporadically immediately after they gained entrance into the palace and whisked the traditional ruler away to an unknown location.

A palace source disclosed that the gunmen destroyed the main door to the palace before gaining entrance into the main palace.

According to the source, the suspected kidnappers knocked on the main entrance repeatedly before deciding to shoot into the air and forced the doors open when the occupants refused to open the doors for them.

He said the gun-wielding men immediately went into the monarch’s private room and dragged him out before taking him away.

He said the people and residents of the community could not come out to face the gunmen who were armed with sophisticated weapons but said the kidnappers had left before the security operatives arrived at the scene.

He explained: “When they came, they surrounded the building and started ordering the monarch and other occupants to open the door and surrender themselves willingly.

But when the occupants refused to yield to their order, they started shooting sporadically. They destroyed the main door and entered.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“They terrorised the Kabiyesi and his family members before dragging him out and took him away.

“None of the family members had been contacted, but we knew they were kidnappers”





When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami confirmed the development but said detectives from the state command have been deployed to arrest the hoodlums.

She said, “it is true but the details of the incident are still not clear, however, police from the Divisional Police headquarters at Oke-Agbe, headquarters of Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State, have been deployed in the town to launch an investigation into the incident”

She assured that the monarch would be rescued alive from the captives of his abductors, saying “we are on the trail of the kidnappers”