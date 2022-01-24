Ex-Senator Bent drags FFK’s estranged wife to court over alleged defamation

A former senator, Mrs Grace Bent, has sued Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of former Aviation Minister, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over alleged defamation of character.

When the matter was called on Monday, neither Chikwendu nor her counsel was present in court.

Counsel to the prosecution, Joseph Offor told Justice Obiora Egwuatu, handling the matter that he was holding the brief of Victor Okoye who was away in Lagos and that he had little information about the case, adding also that, he could not explain why Chikwendu and her legal team were absent in court.

Justice Egwuatu, after hearing the submissions of the prosecution counsel, adjourned the matter till March 10, 2022, for the arraignment of FFK’s estranged wife for defamation of character against the former Senator.

Chikwendu, who has been locked in a child custody battle with Fani-Kayode following their separation in August 2020, recently alleged a threat to her life by Grace Bent.

She also alleged that Mrs Bent is ‘‘running errands’’ for her ex-husband to deny her custody of her children.

Chikwendu went public on social media and said the ex-senator verbally threatened to deal with her using the police and the SSS.

Mrs Bent debunked the allegations, describing it as a “very weighty” one that carries “assassination tendencies and intendment” and that she was consulting with her legal team and would not hesitate to seek appropriate legal redress.

