Atiku will win 2023 presidential election in Plateau ― PDP Group

A group under the umbrella of Plateau for Atiku Organization said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Atiku Abubakar will win the 2023 presidential election in Plateau State saying PDP has never lost the presidential election in the state since the inception of this democratic dispensation.

Speaking with newsmen after the maiden meeting of the group at the Country home of the former Nigeria Ambassador to Switzerland, Ambassador Yahaya Kwande in Jos, the spokesman of the group Professor Shedrach Best said since the inception of this

democratic dispensation, the PDP has never lost the presidential election in the State adding that Plateau remains the home of the PDP.

“Plateau state has been the home of PDP in Nigeria, since the inception of this democratic dispensation, the PDP has never lost the presidential election in this state and I want to say that the 2023 election will not be an exception” he boasted.

He pointed out that the PDP gladiators in Plateau have resolved to deliver the state for Atiku having taken cognisance of his wealth of experience in politics and governance adding that the presidential candidate understands the terrain of governance more than other presidential candidates.

Prof. Best said the main meeting of the group discussed the candidature of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election and expressed delight over the emergence of Alh. Atiku Abubakar is the flag bearer of the party for the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, he said the group resolved as follows: To show total commitment to the candidature of His Excellency, Alh. Atiku Abubakar and to mobilize support for the PDP candida and to ensure the victory of the candidate in the general election in 2023.

“To work with the PDP and other groups working similarly for the success of the candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar towards becoming the President of Nigeria in 2023.”

Best added that Plateau has remained the some of PDP over the years and that no political party has the er win the presidential election in Plateau apart from the PDP.

He said the group will work in synergy with other PDP groups within and outside the state to deliver Atiku in 2023.





Some of the stakeholders in attendance include former Minister of Industry Mr Emma Azi, former member House of Representatives Hon Emmanuel Goar, former Speaker Plateau State House of Assembly Hon Titus Alams, former State Assembly Hon Istifanus Nwansat, Hon Aminu Zang, some members of Plateau State House of Assembly and host of others.

