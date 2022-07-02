Kidnapped children found in Ondo church’s underground cell 

Some underaged children were allegedly found in an underground apartment of a church in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area on Friday night.

The children who had been kidnapped and kept in the underground apartment for days were discovered after a tip-off and were rescued by security operatives who invaded the church on Friday night.

According to a source, who disclosed that the rescued victims numbering over 50 had been in the apartment for a day before they were rescued by the police.

He explained that the security operatives arrested the pastor in the charge of the church and some of the church members in connection to the incident.

The children who were seen in a police vehicle in a 40 seconds video while a voice said “These are kidnapped children found in the underground cell of a church in Valentino Area of Ondo.

“The pastor and some members of the church have been arrested and were also in the patrol van of the police”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, said the victims had been taken to the Akure, headquarters of the command.

“I don’t have the details yet but they are bringing the victims to the headquarters. I will give you the details as soon as I get it from the DPO”, the PPRO stated.

Details later…





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kidnapped children found… Kidnapped children found…