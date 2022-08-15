Atiku/Wike feud: Reconciliation meeting fails to hold

A meeting of the Adamawa State Governor Fintiri-led Reconciliation Committee, which was scheduled to hold on Monday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to attempt to iron out the differences between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubukar and Governor Nyesom Wike, did not take place after all.

Sources blamed the development on the inability of the representatives nominated by the Atiku camp to show up in the Rivers State capital.

Some of the representatives that were expected at the meeting are on the Atiku side: the Chairman, Governor Fintiri; former Minister, Adamu Waziri; former PDP governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Eyitayo Jegede, former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke, and Jide Adeniji.

For the Wike side, some participants expected include former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice,

Bello Adoke; former Information Minister, Professor Jerry Gana; former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke; former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko, and former Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo.

It was gathered that the failure of the Atiku’s nominees may not be unconnected with the Fintiri’s hosting of the presidential candidate, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other members of the PDP in Yola, Adamawa State, where they received thousands of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC).