Atiku rejects hike in electricity tariff

Nigeria’s Former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku, has rejected the recent hike in electricity tariff in the country.

In a tweet made on Thursday, Atiku said, “I reject the increased electricity tariffs. Coming out of the lockdown, Nigerians need a stimulus, not an impetuous disregard for the challenges they face.

“Many Nigerians have not earned an income for months, due to no fault of theirs. This increase is ill-timed and ill-advised.”

Recall that on September 1, distribution companies across the country announced various increments in their tariffs for electricity.

