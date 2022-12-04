Atiku/Okowa campaign tackles Tinubu over alleged plan to relocate nation’s capital

By Leon Usigbe, Abuja
The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has alleged that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is being haunted by his exposed scheme to relocate the Federal Capital from Abuja to Lagos State.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson of the campaign, where the assertion was made, “the ruling party flag bearer should face Nigerians with explanation for the exposed scheme instead of allowing his handlers to be playing to the gallery with disjointed denials and blaming other political parties for allegedly spreading the accusation that he wants to relocate the federal capital from Abuja to Lagos.”

The statement alleged that Tinubu’s planned trip abroad is a ploy to avoid television debates.

It said: “The plan to relocate the Federal Capital was conceptualized and propagated by the Tinubu campaign and only became hysterical as a result of the public ire against such atrocious plot to sequester the nation’s capital for his personal selfish interest.

“It is clear that the foreign trip embarked on by Asiwaju Tinubu was a deliberate plot to dodge the ARISE TV debate scheduled to hold tomorrow following fear that Nigerians will take him to task on the FCT relocation plot, alleged criminal indictments, perjury, forgery and inconsistencies in age, name, ancestry and education qualification. 

“Moreover, the handlers of the APC Presidential Candidate are not comfortable to put him before the cameras because of his constant embarrassing gaffes that question his fitness for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“If Asiwaju Tinubu cannot face Nigerians as a candidate, because of his many baggage, he surely does not deserve their votes on February 25, 2023.

“Our campaign urges Nigerians not to relent for a moment in their continued support for Atiku until they elect him into office.”

