From Leon Usigbe, Abuja

Having ended his political rallies on Saturday, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has started a new phase of consultation with party stakeholders with the election less than a week away.

The former vice president scheduled a meeting to hold on Sunday night with PDP members of the National Assembly and candidates in Saturday’s election.

The meeting at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja was expected to provide the party flag bearer the opportunity to review the campaigns and preparations for the Saturday exercise.

Atiku is expected to follow up Sunday’s sessions meeting with other key party stakeholders in the remaining days before the presidential poll.