From: Ishola Michael, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has described civil-military relationship as a vital instrument for societal peace and harmony as well as improving good understanding between the citizens.

Bala Mohammed made the assertion when he spoke as the Special Guest of honor at the 2022 West African Social Activities (WASA) of the Nigerian Army held at the 33 Artillery Brigade, Shadawanka Barracks, Bauchi on Saturday.

The Governor said that the Military has been able to tackle the security challenges in North-East, North-West subregions and other parts of the country, saying that peace has been restored to some certain extent.

Represented by his Deputy, Sen. Baba Tela, the Governor applauded the Military in complementing the efforts of the Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps and other security Agencies in securing lives and property of citizens of the state.

According to him, “The efforts of the military in building synergy with other security agencies in securing lives and property of the citizens can not be over emphasized.”

Bala Mohammed added that, “Bauchi is one of the most peaceful states in the country today because we enjoy the support of the military and other security services in the state.”

He then said that WASA activities were aimed at sustaining the tradition of the Military which has greatly helped in strengthening the combat spirit and promoting the family values in the army.

The Governor further stressed the need for the Military to use such important events to promote peace and harmony with their host communities all the time.

Bala Mohammmed however pledged continued support of his administration for the military and other sister security agencies in the state.

Speaking Earlier, Commander of 33 Artillery Brigade, Brig.Gen Emmanuel Egbe, assured that the military would continue to defend the nation against criminal elements so that their lives and properties would remain secure.





He said that the event was a social activity aimed at celebrating the previous year and usher in the new year.

According to him, “WASA is also a forum through which the authorities of the Nigeria Army foster national cohesion and promote the various rich cultural heritage of all the ethnic groups in our regiments.”

“To enhance civil-military relationship in all army barracks and the host Community,” he said.

Emmanuel Egbe appreciated the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Farouk Yahaya for providing Officers and Soldiers with the needed logistics support during professional duties.

The events featured Hausa,Yoruba, Igbo, Fulani, Tiv, Jarawa dancers among others while other activities included thugs of war, gifts and awards presentations.