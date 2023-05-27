The Association of Registrars of Nigerian Universities (ARNU) has called on the appropriate authorities to respect the autonomy of Nigerian Universities and ensure adequate funding.

This was contained in a communique issued and signed by the Chairman and Public Relations Officer, Ife Oluwole and Yakubu Ayuba respectively, at the end of the 1st workshop and 73rd Business Meeting of ARNU at the Federal University, Lokoja, with the theme: “Repositioning the Administrative System for Global Competitiveness: the Role of Registrars as Key Drivers.”

According to ARNU, the university system has been crippled by underfunding, excessive regulations, and poor salaries among other issues.

While calling on university Registrars to adopt new technological innovations, they noted that there is an urgent need to review the Human Resource Management of the University system.

The communique read, “That the autonomy of Nigerian Universities as enshrined in the extant laws should be respected by the appropriate authorities.

“The Business Session noted that the University system is being crippled by underfunding, excessive regulation, poor salaries etc

“That university Registrars should endeavour to adopt new technology like ChatGPT ​in record management in the University system. The new ​technological innovation should be embraced and steadily adopted with adequate training for Professional Administrators to improve the system.

“That there is an urgent need to review the Human Resource Management of the ​University system with a view to improving the Recruitment and Selection process, Performance ​Management, and Reward system among others.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: We’ll expose INEC, Obi’s lawyer declares

Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the leading counsel of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has vowed to expose the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for…





‘Breathe’, Toyin Abraham breaks silence on AMVCA loss

Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, has reacted to her loss at the recently concluded…

Why bulletproof charm I prepared failed to protect deceased cultist —Native doctor

QUDUS Shodimu, a 44-year-old native doctor, who was arrested by the Ogun State police command for allegedly aiding cultists by…

WhatsApp to allow users edit sent-messages — Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company, Meta Platforms Inc. has added a new feature to WhatsApp which…

See why NFF sacked coaches Salisu Yusuf, Nduka Ugbade

The Nigeria Football Federation has relieved coaches Salisu Yusuf and Nduka Ugbade of their…

Victor Osimhen’s exploits

ON May 4, Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored his 22nd goal (without penalties) of the season in the Italian topflight and…