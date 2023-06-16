The Gateway City, Ogun State, experienced a remarkable development as AssetRise Limited launched Africa’s Premium and Agricultural City, Palm Fortune City, at Ado-Odo, Ota.

The landmark estate houses Palm Fortune Residential, Palm Fortune Commercial, Palm Fortune Agricultural and PalmRichEstate Phase 4. The groundbreaking project is set to redefine comfortable living while transforming tourism and agriculture with its innovative approach and stunning offerings.

Palm Fortune City enjoy an idyllic setting, perfectly blending the natural beauty of the surrounding landscapes with modern infrastructure. This prime location positions the estate as a gateway to unforgettable experiences, with easy access to renowned tourist attractions, agriculture and rich cultural heritage.

The estate prides itself as West Africa’s first profiled residency city, meaning that intending subscribers would need to apply and be scrutinized through a verification process before they are allowed to purchase the estate. The initiative has been applauded by stakeholders and the government – who say that this would enable the developers to create a safe and accountable city.

Beyond the residential offerings, Palm Fortune City unveils its ambitious agricultural project, aiming to revolutionize farming practices in Africa. With vast stretches of fertile land, the estate becomes a hub for sustainable agriculture, cultivating various crops and embracing advanced farming techniques. This integration of luxury living and agricultural innovation sets Palm Fortune City apart as a pioneer in promoting self-sufficiency and environmental consciousness.

African Premium Family Tourism and Agriculture City prioritize convenience with a bustling commercial district that promotes sustainability and independence. The city houses advanced processing mills that add value to agricultural produce, supporting local businesses and promoting enterprise. The commercial section provides employment opportunities and contributes to the city’s overall growth, creating a thriving economy.

For tourists seeking an unforgettable escape, Palm Fortune City leaves no stone unturned. The estate will boast world-class hospitality and entertainment facilities, including luxury hotels, boutique resorts, gourmet restaurants, shopping centres, resorts, and amusement parks. Visitors will be captivated by a lot of carefully curated cultural experiences that are present in the city.

At the launching of the estate, Mr Rotimi Ojamamoye, the visionary GMD of AssetRise Limited, expressed his excitement about the project, saying, “Palm Fortune City – Africa’s Premium Tourism and Agricultural City represents our commitment to pushing boundaries and shaping the future of Real Estate in Africa. We have envisioned an estate that seamlessly combines luxury living, commercial and industrial opportunity, sustainable agriculture, and unparalleled tourism experiences. We are thrilled to unveil this transformative development that will elevate the entire continent.”

The traditional rulers, land owners and prominent families in the community, who were ably represented at the launching event, offered prayers for the company and Mr Rotimi Ojamamoyethat God will keep him alive and provide the resources to complete the mega project in record time.

Many of the subscribers – some of whom the company transported to the event via helicopter expressed satisfaction and enthusiasm at what they called a revolutionary project that is certain will give a new definition to real estate as we know it.

With the launch of Palm Fortune City, AssetRise aims to stimulate economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development across the region. The project offers lucrative investment opportunities for those looking to be part of this groundbreaking venture, whether through residential, commercial or agricultural partnerships.





