Popular Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku, has called out those demanding that Omowunmi, the wife of the late Nigerian rapper, Mohbad, submit her son for a DNA test.

Since the death of the ‘peace’ hitmaker was announced on September 12, Nigerians have continued to seek justice for his death and have raised millions of naira for the rapper’s 5-month-old son, Liam.

In a new development, some social media users have been demanding that the late rapper’s wife submit her son for a DNA test to clear herself from those doubting her loyalty to her late partner.

However, in reaction to the call for a DNA test, Mary Njoku described the demand as nothing but pure evil, especially during a time when the widow is still mourning her husband.

According to her, it makes zero sense to doubt the paternity of the child when his father never doubted it while he was alive.

She added that instead of focusing on the child’s paternity, Nigerians should direct their efforts towards demanding justice for the circumstances that led to the rapper’s death.

She wrote, “Asking a mourning Widow to submit her son for a DNA test is pure Evil. Haba! She just lost a husband! Lost a father to her child! Lost her Helper and Protector of over 10yrs! Let her mourn in peace!

“If you can’t support her, don’t add to her misery! Small money don enter now and we are asking for DNA test. Just because she isn’t rich. If her husband didn’t doubt the paternity of his child, who are we to think otherwise? Abeg make una no let the dead para for una o! Don’t frustrated his family!!!! Let’s focus on getting #justiceformohbad

“Lets leave his poor Widow to raise the only blood legacy he left behind. His SON. Whom he loved very much. He would want that. No be the Pikin kill em Papa. Focus on the adults.”

