Asari Dokubo, the leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force (NDVF), on Friday, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Villa, Abuja, declaring that his men, “employed by Nigerian government” are the ones securing Abuja-Kaduna road and not Nigerian Army.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Asari-Dokubo accused the Nigerian military of blackmailing the security architecture of the country describing it as “shameful”.

His words;

“There is a full-scale war going on and the blackmail of the Nigerian state by the Nigerian military is shameful. They said they do not have enough armament and people listen to this false narrative. They are lying. They are liars. I repeat they are liars because I am a participant.

“I am a participant in this war. I fight on the side of the government of the Nigerian state in Plateau, Niger, Anambra, Imo, Abia and Rivers. And in Abuja today, you are travelling to Kaduna on this road. It is not the army that makes it possible for you to travel to Abuja or travel to Kaduna, and vice versa. It is my men, employed by the government of the Nigerian state, stationed in Niger.

“Today, you travel to Baga, you go to Shiroro, you go to Wase. We have lost so many men and in all these engagements, we don’t even have one per cent of the armament deployed by the Nigerian military.

“One per cent and we have had resounding success. So, this blackmail must end. They have enough resources to fight. Instead of fighting, they are busy stealing. They are busy making the government spend unnecessarily.”

