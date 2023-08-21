Some fans of popular Afrobeat music artist, Ahmed Ololade, known professionally as Asake, have hailed him for his electrifying and energetic performance at his sold-out 20,000-capacity 02 Arena concert in London, United Kingdom.

The YBNL artist performed most of his hit songs at the show, leaving his fans screaming for more.

The concert also featured guest performances from top artistes such as his label boss, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Fireboy and Fridayy, among others.

Another major highlight of the show was the entrance of the BET nominated artiste in a YBNL customized helicopter which got many talking.

Asake’s performance at the 02 Arena, one of the most prestigious and largest indoor arenas in the world, has sparked reactions from social media users.

Many of the netizens who reacted to his performance praised the ‘Lonely at the top’ crooner for his outstanding performance.

Reacting on X (Formerly Twitter), popular show host, Ebuka Uchendu tweeted, “Every Asake clip I’ve seen is glorious. Mad respect 🙌🏾”.

Also reacting,@Mbahdeyforyou wrote, “Asake performing “Lonely At The Top” This brother is goated 🐐 #Asake02Arena.”

Another user @EkitiOracle tweeted, “”He can’t go far, he’s signed under a local label, he sings in Yoruba, he uses the same sound.” Just look at God now, look at the boy. Also; 82k+ people streamed live on YouTube 🤯🔥 #AsakeLiveOnYoutube.”

“Good music sells itself nọ matter the language. I have more non yoruba friends that love Asake than the yoruba ones. The guy is Good and humble. I always knew he’s going global!!” @MrFelixNnorem tweeted.

@CococHeona wrote, “Burna Boy and Davido got nothing on Asake when it comes to Stage Performance. Argue with your keyboard.”





@PoojaMedia wrote, “That was a good show by Asake. Next train to Coventry abeg. Work resumes tomorrow 🙏.”

