The lawmaker representing Akoko Northeast and Northwest Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has resigned from the National Assembly.

The lawmaker resigned following the acceptance of his nomination by President Bola Tinubu to serve as a Minister in the cabinet.

Tunji-Ojo’s resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abbas, on Friday, intimating him of the new development.

In his letter of resignation was made available to journalists in Akure, by Tunji-Ojo’s spokesman, Mr Babatunde Alao, the former lawmaker said his resignation was necessitated by his appointment to serve Nigerians as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He explained that he has been chosen at a time when the country was in dire need of technocrats to help contribute their quota to the advancement and economic growth of the nation.

While appreciating President Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve the country in his new role as a Minister, Hon Tunji-Ojo said he is prepared to give his best for the renewed hope and agenda of the present administration.

The letter read in part, “Our dear country is in dire need of collaborative and concerted efforts that would engender the much-needed advancement to greater heights and I have been appointed to contribute my quota to achieve that enviable objective as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,”

Tunji-Ojo, known as BTO is among the 48 ministers appointed by President Tinubu and is to be sworn in today in Abuja.

He was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2019 where he served as the Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) in the 9th National Assembly.

However, he was re-elected into the National Assembly for a second term after winning the 2023 election.

Aside from being a member of several committees in the National Assembly, Tunji-Ojo facilitated several projects of tremendous value and development to his constituents and constituency.





He will be sworn in today as Minister of Interior.

