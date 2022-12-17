As you clock 80, you have a date with history, Dogara tells Buhari

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has a golden opportunity to write his name in gold by ensuring free, fair and credible general elections in 2023.

In a congratulatory message to the President on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary, the former Speaker stated that even as he rounds up his eight years tenure, he has a duty to deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

According to him: “As you round up your administration, let me once again remind you that you have a date with history. I know you will write your name in gold by making our votes count in 2023.”

Yakubu Dogara added that “Do it for us, do it for Nigeria, do it for Africa, shame the enemies of open society and secure your place in the heart of posterity.”

The former Speaker who rejoiced with Buhari for attaining the milestone of 80 years, prayed that he continues to age gracefully in good health and prosperity.

