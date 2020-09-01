Army donates three-bedroom flat to veteran ejected from home

The Nigerian Army, on the orders of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has donated a 3-bedroom flat to a veteran soldier, Paul Ojo, and his family.

The Army through Major General Usman Shehu Mohammed, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday apartment located at Number 26, Yakowa Street, Anguwan Galadima, Kaduna, Kaduna State to the retired Warrant Officer with service number ex-63NA/8725.

The veteran was recently evicted out of his 2-bedroom apartment at Number L2, KASUPDA Quarters, Kabala Costain, Kaduna North Local Government.

It was gathered that when the Buratai saw the reports on social media and conventional media, he directed the GOC to investigate the issue and report back to him.

In an interview with journalists after receiving the house, the retired Warrant Officer thanked the Army chief for coming to his aid, saying the donation was a demonstration that his services to the Army and Nigeria were not in vain.

“I don’t know how to thank him but Almighty God will give us peace to rule Nigeria well,” he said.

