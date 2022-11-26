Armed robbers invade Queen College, Ibadan, kill security

Suspected armed robbers have killed a security guard during a raid on the premises of Queen College, Apata in the Ido Local Government Area.

The suspected robbers armed with sophisticated weapons invaded the premises at 1 am on Saturday.

Tribune Online gathered that the security guards put up a resistance but could not March the fireworks of the bandits as one of them was felled by the bullets.

The suspected robbers, according to findings engaged in a sporadic shooting to scare the residents and the neighbourhood guards.

Efforts of the security guards, as reliably informed to seek reinforcement from neighbourhood guards proved abortive.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso has confirmed the killings.

He said the investigation is still ongoing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

From World Cup Stage In Qatar, LiveWire Concerts Brings Kizz Daniel To Lagos Since 2019

LiveWire Concerts, a leading concert production company has announced Kizz Daniel’s first headline concert in Lagos since 2019. The concert tagged ‘Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos’…

Davido, DJ Lambo, Cohbams, Others Emerge Winners At Beatz Awards

It was all glitz and glamour at the seventh edition of the Beatz Awards, held at Muson Centre in Lagos on Saturday, where Davido, DJ Lambo, Cohbams Asuquo…

NBS Report Tells Story Of FG’s Failed Investment In Nigerians ― Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has said the revelation of multidimensional poverty recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has clearly explained the failed investment in the Nigerian population by the All Progressives Congress…





Court Restrains FG, Airline Operators From Further Taking Action Over Nigeria Air

The Federal High Court in Lagos has renewed its order directing the Federal Government and domestic airlines to maintain the status quo in their suit concerning the establishment of a proposed national carrier, Nigeria Air…

Obasanjo: Tireless General Back In The Trenches

Armed robbers invade Queen College, Ibadan, kill security