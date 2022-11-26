WHO alerts outbreak of measles in 32 of 33 LGAs in Oyo

The World Health Organization, (WHO) has alerted the people of an outbreak of measles in 32 out of 32 local government areas of Oyo state.

The state coordinator, Dr. Philips Zorto disclosed this while addressing the widows of the late police officers at a program put together by the Police Officers Wives Association under the leadership of the wife of Commissioner of Police, Oyo Command, Mrs. Florence Williams in Ibadan on Saturday

Zorto who stressed the need for the people to take precautionary measures enjoined parents to be vigilant.

He said WHO in collaboration with other health-related agencies has embarked on sensitization in order to prevent its spread and reduce the mortality rate.

The state coordinator, therefore, called on the parents to make use of nearby health facilities whenever they notice any of the symptoms including fever.

He also admonished the widows in attendance not to give room for depression rather they should see their present situation as an act of God

In her address, the wife of the State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Florence Williams said the gesture is aimed at identifying with the wives of the fallen heroes.

She added that some of the deceased died in the course of serving their father”s land while others died naturally.

According to her, We are one big family even though their husbands are no more, they are still with us in the spirit.

The gesture is borne out of the passion that the police authority in the state has for the fallen heroes

We will continue to impact the families of the late police officers’ wives. It is going to be a continuous process.

Items donated to the affected widows include foodstuffs and other items

