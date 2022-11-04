 Armed gunmen kill 2, kidnap 1 in Bauchi 

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen stormed Toro town, headquarters of Toro LGA of Bauchi State on Friday with heavy sporadic shooting at residents among who two young men were killed and one other abducted.

A source from the town told Tribune Online that the gunmen stormed the town in the early hours of Friday precisely between 1.20 am and 2.30 am moving from one point to the other for 2 hours without resistance.

The source lamented that throughout the operation, no security operatives came to their rescue while the vigilantes were left helpless as they could not face the heavy firepower of the assailants who were heavily armed.

According to him, at the end of the operation, two young people; Abba and Anas Wanzam, who had come out to join the vigilantes to repel the gunmen were brutally killed.

Another person kidnapped by the gunmen is AdulRahman Abdulrahman Danmalam who is also said to be a youth in the area.

The source is therefore calling on the government to do something urgently to protect lives and properties of residents of the area who have been terrorized by bandits and other criminal elements marauding in the forests that surround the LGA.

As of the time of filling this report, the State Police Command had not confirmed the situation as the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili did not respond to messages sent to him for confirmation.