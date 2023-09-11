The Northern People’s Forum (Qungiyar Mutanen Arewa) protested on Monday at the Headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) over what it described as the Nigerian Navy obstructing the security of oil pipeline assets.

The Forum decried the arrest of four personnel of the Tantita security services limited by the Nigerian Navy, who are charged with the responsibility of securing the oil pipelines.

It said that the NNPCL is already getting it right with its current pipeline surveillance strategy with Tantita Security Limited, but the activities of the Navy seem to be jeopardising these efforts.

Addressing Journalists in Abuja during the peaceful protest, the chairman of the Forum, Comrade Saidu Bello, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call the Nigerian Navy segment to order.

While commending Tantita Security Services Limited for securing pipeline assets in the oil river from their cloudy environment, Bello wondered where the Nigerian Navy had been when the country was losing over 700,000 barrels of crude oil every day.

“We lampooned the Nigeria Navy in a recent arrest it carried out against some Tantita personnel, namely Asonja Goddey, Obajimi Oluwaseyifunmi, Awolowo Aribo, and Oluwadaisi Balogun, and wondered what has become of the existing Inter Agency Security Collaboration and Coordination Council, which ensures that members of the Nigerian military are always with Messrs Tantita any time it is involved in intelligence activities or the pursuit of oil thieves.

“While we recognise some elements of the Nigerian military for its relentless sacrifice to Nigeria, we find it difficult to believe that the Nigerian Navy, a component of the military, arrested these men operating in the same trajectory and service directions as their colleagues in other sectors.

The Forum also demanded a new security template to include but not be limited to pushing the Nigerian Navy in the oil rivers back to its primordial role in protecting interference in the nation’s marine blue line and to effect the arrest of any illegal activities across the blue line that may emanate from inbound marine activities to allow other security agencies assigned to police the Nigeria’s waterways to do their jobs.

“We request the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces to follow the path of patriotism evinced in a government that rewards diligence and hard work by directing the extension of the contract term of Messrs Tantita Security Services Limited, which has ostensibly tilted the scale and has worked tirelessly to ensure crude oil production levels are optimised,” Bello added.

