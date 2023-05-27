Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Assembly, the Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Groups has called for the zoning of the Senate presidency to the South East.

This they said will answer the current issues of marginalisation and power exclusion.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, spokesman for the coalition Muhammad Aminu Abbas, disclosed that they were worried that the clamour for separation of power was rooted in the perceived political power exclusion.

Thus he was of the view that the zoning arrangement of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly released by the national leadership of APC, had allegedly failed to address this agitation from the south-East.

“This formed the nucleus of our deliberations at the emergency meeting. We observed that for political stability and democratic consolidation, APC must take cognisance of the following.”

“The South-East geo-political zone has two APC governors while the South-South has one APC Governor (Cross-River State). It is pertinent to note also that from 1999 till date, the South-South geo-political zone has produced a Vice-president and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the person of President Goodluck Jonathan, and none from South-East.”

“Again South-South has produced two APC National Chairmen in the persons of Chief John Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole, and none from South-East.

It also observed that” On the strength of the above observations, it is incontrovertible fact that South-East has not produced any top leader under APC at the Centre.”

“It is, therefore, our firm belief that the prevailing agitation for secession by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and end general insecurity in the South-East will naturally simmer down when the next senate president comes from the zone. This is not only necessary but also politically expedient.

“In order not to sacrifice party loyalty, commitment and dexterity to build the party, we unanimously endorse Senator Osita Izunaso for the office of the Senate President for the 10th Senate.”

“Senator Barrister Bonaventure Osita Izunaso, the Senator representing Orlu Senatorial District in Imo State is, by all standards a seasoned legislator with more than 10 years of legislative experience both in the House of Representatives and in the Senate.





“He has held various positions in the Senate including Senate Committee Chairman on Gas Resources and has served as a member of different Committees in both the Senate and in the House of Representatives.”

“His combined experience in the private and public sector, having served as an administrator, Board Chairman and Member of different Boards and Governing Councils across the country makes him the most eligible candidate for the job of a Senate president.”

