Aregbesola, others to raise N250m for renovation of govt school

As part of activities to mark the 60th anniversary of Akoko Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo State, prominent Nigerians including former governor of Osun State and Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, are to raise N250million for the renovation of the school.

Apart from the renovation of the school, the old students Association also said part of the fund would be used to give scholarship to some indigent students of the school, equip the library and other facilities in the school.

The National President of Akoko Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi-Akoko in Akoko Northwest Local Government area of Ondo State, Mr Adewale Saba, who disclosed this during a press conference to herald the celebration of the school, said the N250m launching became necessary to revive the structure and infrastructural facilities in the school.

According to him, the school still needed more renovation and facilities despite the intervention projects done by the old students association.

He disclosed that ultra-modern furniture and books were provided in the school’s library by the old students association, disclosing that borehole was also sunk in the school by the association besides perimeter wall constructed round the school.

The septuagenarian educationist, however, sought the assistance of the community, church and government must partner for the development of schools instead of returning schools to the original owners.

Saba said the cost of running school is not limited to the physical structure but payment of teachers and purchase which could not be left in the hands of the church or community alone.

The chairman of the anniversary organising committee, Mrs Mojisola Ajayi disclosed that Professor (Mrs.) Ogunsuyi from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) would deliver lecture on entrepreneurship at the event.

She also revealed that the association had concluded plans on the arrangement of entrepreneurial training for the underprivileged as a way of giving back to the host community.

Prizes and scholarships would be presented and awarded to students who emerge winners at debate and quiz organised by the old students association in commemoration of the anniversary celebration.

