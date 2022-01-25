PDP blames govt, security agencies over destruction, killing in Ebonyi community

Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed the state government and security agents in the state on the destruction and killing in Akaeze, Ivo local government area of the state.

According to the party, the violent protest that erupted in the community that led to the destruction of properties following the alleged torture and death of a suspect, Nnaogo Anyim, by the state Ebubeagu Security Network would have been averted had the state government and the state police command and other security agencies lived up to their responsibilities individually and severally by acting proactively in arresting and prosecuting the killers of Anyim.

Chairman of the party in the state, Tochukwu Okorie, stated this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

Okorie further accused the state police command of compromise and incapable of protecting the lives and property of the People of the state.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Police in Ebonyi under Police Commissioner Aliyu Garba is compromised and is now rendered incapable of protecting lives and property of Ebonyi people. CP Garba should immediately retrace his steps and begin to act in the interest of the generality of the Ebonyi people rather than protecting the brutal and tyrannical regime of the state government.

“We call on the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police to immediately investigate the circumstances surrounding the brutal murder of Mr. Nnaogo with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine. Ebonyi State government must stop driving the state on the edge of the precipice.

“The protest apparently erupted as a result of a viral internet video showing the gruesome murder of an Akaeze man identified as Mr. Nnaogo Akpoke Anyim by persons identified and said to be operatives of the Ebubeagu militia also from same Akaeze. The murder of the said Mr. Nnaogo is as unconscionable as it is barbaric and is hereby condemned in the strongest terms.

“The protest might have been averted had the Ebonyi State government, the Ebonyi police command and other security agencies lived up to their responsibilities individually and severally by acting proactively in arresting and prosecuting the killers of Mr. Nnaogo.

“The state government demonstrated gross insensitivity when it failed to condemn or act on the wicked and brutal murder of Mr. Nnaogo as seen on the viral video. The governor’s condemnation of the killing of Mr. Nnaogo only after the people had taken to the streets, which resulted in breakdown of law and order, is insincere, an afterthought and a proof that the governor cares very little about the lives of Ebonyi people.”