Aregbesola, Ganduje, Akala, Abiodun, Dare, Folarin, Osinbajo, others converge on Ibadan for Ajimobi one-year memorial

Eminent personalities from all walks of life, on Friday converged on Ibadan, Oyo State capital for the one-year memorial firdau prayer in honour of the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The dignitaries, which included serving ministers, governors, deputy governors, former governors and top-notch of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) extolled the virtues of Ajimobi, saying he left indelible footprints in the creation of modern Oyo State through infrastructural developments.

Speaking during a reception held at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State said “we miss Ajimobi’s wisdom in governance and politics.

“He had a grasp understanding of conflict resolution and he deployed his vast experience in politics and governance to bring about visible socio-economic growth of Oyo State,” Osinbajo stated.

Earlier, while delivering a sermon at the residence of Ajimobi located at Oluyole, in Ibadan, a popular Muslim cleric, Sheik Muhyideen Ajani Bello tasked political leaders and other public office holders to leave a good legacy in their respective office.

He stated: We are here remembering Late Abiola Ajimobi because he did his best in terms of governance and service to humanity when he was alive. With the memories of him, it seems as if he just died yesterday. Leaders in the country should struggle to leave a positive impression about themselves not because of today, but because of tomorrow and future.”

Describing Ajimobi as an epitome of kindness and service, Bello said “he (Ajimobi) had left good legacies behind. We should all try to do our best so that people can have a good memory of our deeds on earth.”

In his remark, former governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao Akala underscored the need to work for the collective interest of the people, noting that “Late Ajimobi deserves to be commended for his frankness and sincerity on issues, regardless of political or religious inclinations. He would always speak his mind.”

Also speaking, the deputy governor of Oyo State, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan Olaniyan said that Ajimobi had done his best for the state, saying “the former governor before Ajimobi, Alao-Akala was here, then what do you expect us to say. He has done his best for the state.”

At the one-year memorial firdau prayers were Ajimobi’s wife, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, his son, Idris Ajimobi and other members of Ajimobi family.

Other dignitaries at the one year memorial for Ajimobi include the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola; Minister for Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare; Governor of Ogun State Dapo Abiodun; Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; former Minister for Communication, Adebayo Shittu; wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, Hon Shina Peller (Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola Federal Constituency; Hon Asimiyu Alarape; Professor Sola Adeyeye; Hon Bola Ilori; Senator Ayo Adeseun; Chief Adegboyega Adegoke.

The list also includes the candidate of the APC in the last governorship poll in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the deputy governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa, former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, his wife, Kemi Akala.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Dr Abdulfatai Buhari, Senator Teslim Folarin, former Commissioner for Finance in Oyo State, Zackeus Adelabu, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite and Olasunkanmi Tegbe.

Islamic clerics who were at the event included, Sheikh Muhyideen Ajani Bello, Sheikh Habeebullahi Buhari, Dr Bashir Olanrewaju, Alhaji Mudathir Bada, Alhaji Salauddeen Adekilekun and Alhaji Abdul-Ganiyy Abdulsalam.

