Are you shooting yourself in the foot? Part 2

Last time we began looking at the issue of self sabotage. Many times, we are our own enemies. We shoot ourselves in the foot and still wonder why we are not making progress as we ought to. We stack the odds against ourselves when we do certain things to ourselves.

One of the greatest self inflicted hindrances we can impose on ourselves is wrong words. Words look ordinary but they are very powerful. It is commonly said that “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never break me”. This is far from the truth.

The words we speak to and about ourselves can either assist or hinder us. It takes discipline to control the tongue and if you will not shoot yourself in the foot you must acquire that discipline.

“Don’t mix bad words with your bad mood. You’ll have many opportunities to change a mood, but you’ll never get the opportunity to replace the words you spoke.” Unknown

Never underestimate the power of words.

“If we understood the power of our thoughts, we would guard them more closely. If we understood the awesome power of our words, we would prefer silence to almost anything negative. In our thoughts and words, we create our own weaknesses and our own strengths. Our limitations and joys begin in our hearts. We can always replace negative with positive.” Betty Eadie

The second thing that can make us shoot ourselves in the foot is low self esteem. If we do not adequately value ourselves we cut short our potential.

“Most of us don’t fear that we are not enough; what most of us really fear is our own greatness. Most of us have a fear of success. Why? Because we don’t think that we deserve to be successful in anything.

This is why people recklessly spend their money or don’t work as hard as they could or do things that they know are wrong. They are hindering their own success on purpose, because they don’t think they deserve it. They cut their own legs out from underneath them on purpose. They are self-sabotaging.” Lisa Bedrick

If you do not love yourself you cannot go too far in life.

“The question ‘Is this an act of self-love or is it an act of self-sabotage?’ is one you must consistently ask yourself if you are committed to having all that you want and all that you deserve.

When you love yourself you feel worthy and deserving of claiming the gifts of this world. Self-love gives you peace of mind and balance.

Self-love gives you self-respect and the ability to respect others. It gives you the confidence to stand up and ask for what you want. Self-love is the main ingredient in a successful, fulfilled life.” Debbie Ford

You deserve the best and you must go for the best. You deserve to be happy so do things that will make you happy.

“If you do not feel deserving of happiness, consciously or subconsciously, or if you have accepted the idea that happiness is somehow wrong or cannot last, you will not respond appropriately when happiness comes knocking at your door in the form of romantic love.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE