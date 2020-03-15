Apprentice welder invents solar-powered car in Bauchi

A middle-aged man, Auwal Mohammed Makwayo, a resident of Jama’are, headquarters in Jama’are LGA of Bauchi State has invented a solar-powered car.

The young man who is an apprentice welder has a passion for trying his hands on doing new and amazing things right from his youthful age using any available waste material for such.

It was gathered that he mooted the idea of a solar-powered car a few years ago and started working on it gradually until last week when he completed the project.

He started the car to the amusement of people of the town who had gathered to admire his ingenuity.

Auwal Mohammed who was elated with his feat said that he sourced all the materials used in the construction of the car locally and used his welding experience to construct the body of the car.

He expressed confidence that with a little assistance from the government and other well-meaning Nigerians, more prototypes of the car can be produced by him for use anywhere in the country.