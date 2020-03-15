Lagos explosion: Akeredolu condoles with Sanwo-Olu, victims

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Explosion, NNPC

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed his condolences to the Government and the people of Lagos State over the Sunday lethal explosions that resulted in the death of an unconfirmed number of people.

In a statement issued by Donald Ojogo, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Akeredolu specifically sympathised with the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the affected victims, relations and well-wishers.

He said the sad development has once again, reinforced the need for caution and vigilance on the part of all Nigerians irrespective of status.

ALSO READ: Explosion caused by gas explosion ― NNPC

The statement read in part: “Without prejudice to the outcome of a possible probe into this unfortunate incident, the loss of several lives and valuable assets to such an incident calls for deeper introspection, caution and endless vigilance.

“Sad occurrences of this nature, especially avoidable ones, can only be stemmed by our relentless and conscious efforts devoid of status.

“To my brother Governor, Babajide, the good people of Lagos State and indeed victims as well as those who lost their ones, including property, the prayers of the good people of Ondo State are with them at this crucial moment of grief.

“We share in their pains and pray that God grants all those affected by this the unbearable occurrence the fortitude to absorb this pain,” Akeredolu said in the statement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Explosion caused by gas explosion ― NNPC

Latest News

Lagos explosion: Police cordon off Amuwo Odofin area

Latest News

Sanwo-Olu’s wife, Sunday Dare, others kick off Surulere Baptist Church…

Latest News

We stand with Oshiomole ― Ondo Unity Forum

Comments