Appreciating teachers

ON October 5, the world celebrated the 2022 World Teachers Day. The World Teachers’ Day, a joint initiative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Education International, symbolises the implementation of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO recommendation concerning the status of teachers concerning the rights and responsibilities of teachers and the standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions. The occasion also marks the adoption of the UNESCO recommendation on the status of higher-education teaching personnel by the UNESCO General Conference in 1997.

Naturally, this year’s celebration attracted widespread applause to members of the noble profession. In joining other organisations to celebrate teachers all over the world, UNESCO rightly noted that “education is key for achieving the global goals and teachers are key for achieving inclusive, quality education and a better future for all.” While celebrating the impact of teachers in education across the globe, the agency noted their (teachers’) unwavering dedication to future generations. To mark the occasion, the Federal Government, on its part, announced winners of various categories of the 2022 Presidential Teachers and School Excellence Award. The winners drawn from different public and private primary and secondary schools across the country were presented with cars, motorcycles, generators and other items by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, during a ceremony at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

According to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, the government expanded the annual teachers’ award to cover more categories, while a directive was also given for outstanding winners and other educators to be considered for national awards and the National Productivity Order of Merit Awards. The winners were said to have emerged from tens of nominees across the states of the federation. There were also similar recognitions at state level. On its part, the House of Representatives commended Nigerian teachers and teachers all over the world for their sacrifices and called for improved welfare packages for teachers in the country.

The resolution was taken following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos (PDP, Plateau) on the need for the House to recognise teachers. Bagos observed that teachers in Nigeria deserved a standing ovation in recognition of their sacrifices to building the nation. He, however, added that although teachers played a very important roles in the society in moulding character and building the nation, they had not been accorded the respect and recognition commensurate with their services. He therefore called on the Federal Government to improve the conditions of service of teachers and raise their standard of living. He described teaching as the foundation of every profession in the world.

We identify with teachers all over the world, and Nigerian teachers in particular, on this year’s momentous occasion. It goes without saying that without their unquantifiable contributions, there would be no civilised society to talk about, only a lawless jungle. Nigerian teachers have contributed to national development in no small measure and fully deserve all the accolades showered on them across board. We recall the roles played by outstanding teachers such as Michael Omolewa, Chike Obi, Oludotun Ransom-Kuti and Babs Fafunwa and many others in shaping the lives of generations of successful Nigerians. These teachers made outstanding contributions to education in Nigeria and it is gratifying to note the existence of a few teachers across the country who are also very resourceful and committed to the noble profession.

Today, though, it is regrettable that a lot of people go into teaching just for the money, not passion for the job. That is partly why many teachers still see themselves as unemployed. On the other hand, it would be unconscionable not to recognise the fact that, like other professionals, teachers have not been treated right in this land. The newly elected President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Audu Amba, while delivering his speech at the Eagle Square in Abuja during the celebrations last week, alluded to this fact when he noted that the education sector in the country had been plagued with challenges such as shortage of teachers, poor infrastructure, inadequate funding and the refusal of some states to implement the N30,000 minimum wage, among others. He is right in his submission that these challenges “ have thrown Nigeria’s education system into crisis.”

To be sure, appreciating teachers should go beyond merely designating some of them as tutor-generals. The entire edifice, including working conditions and the national philosophy behind education, needs to be revamped. In this connection, it is encouraging that the teaching profession in the country is being professionalised with the coming on board of bodies like the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and others, but there is certainly much more that needs to be done. To restore the pride of place once occupied by teachers in the country, capacity building programmes should be enhanced and the conditions of service made attractive. This would, of course, be impossible without government at all levels changing their poor attitude to education. That also means tinkering with the leadership recruitment process to ensure the emergence of visionary, committed and patriotic individuals in public office.

We celebrate teachers and wish them greater success in their endeavours.