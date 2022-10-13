2023: ‘Nigerians will be in safe hands under Tinubu, Shettima’

Director General of Tinubu-Shettima Ambassadors (TSA), Prince Oyelude Oladele on Thursday expressed optimism that the security of Nigerians will be guaranteed if they vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 Presidential election.

Prince Oladele who gave the assurance in Abuja, during official inauguration of TSA State/Zonal Coordinators and distribution of campaign materials, unveiled the Group’s plans for the mobilization of eligible electorates across the country.

While reiterating the Group’s resolve to support united aspiration for a new, better and prosperous Nigeria, Oladele observed that TSA is a progressive support group emanated from National Assembly Progressives Legislative Aide (NAPLAIDEs).

“It was basically formed to support and campaign for the joint ticket of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, the APC Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates who are both products of National Assembly.

“Our objectives as a parliamentary progressive support group is to mobilize eligible voters from the grassroot for the aspiration of Tinubu-Shettima joint ticket by reaching out to the State House of Assembly members, Local Government Assembly members or their aides.

“Considering the outstanding leadership qualities, personal attributes, antecedents of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, Nigerians will be in safe hands under their watch from 2023 as their combination are perfect combination. They are both bridge builders across regional, ethnic and religious lines that are capable of uniting the country.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a merchant of hope while his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima is a merchant of dreams, capable of redefining the meaning and concept of modern leadership in Nigeria, we must project their joint ticket as a transformation agenda.

“We have identified Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima as a joint patriot in words and in action, they are exceptional manager of men, resources, accomplished politicians and seasoned administrators of national interest.

“We congratulate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing a level playing ground during the APC Presidential primary that produces Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC Presidential flag bearer for 2023 general election and I must say it categorically that the greatest achievement our President will record in his 8 years reign is to hand over power to a progressive successor in person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who’s his party candidate in the forthcoming presidential election.”

While urging all the State and Zonal Coordinators to strive to sustain and justify the confidence reposed in you by your appointments, Oladele maintained that: “as a united structure with common mission, vision and goals, we must work in unison.

“Our main functions and responsibilities as State & Zonal coordinators is to concentrate on mobilisation of eligible voters at the Wards and Units, engagements with major stakeholders in the State and strict contact with State and Local Government Parliamentarians.

“Return back to your various States, increase the moral of your local coordinators that are capable to deliver. Eschew factional politics, ensure a level playing ground, ensure all-inclusiveness and do not allow your personal interest to override the interest of Tinubu-Shettima Ambassadors (TSA) as a support group and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party.

“Respected dignitaries here present, may I call on all Nigerians to join us, as we work hand in hand to build the country of our dream, hope is on the way. A new, better and prosperous Nigeria is possible,” he emphasized.

“I want to appeal to you, I want to beseech you, I want to beg you, I implore you to buy into the aspiration of progressive dreams and hope of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima. As a support group, members of Tinubu-Shettima Ambassadors (TSA) are already following the men who know the roads, we are set to go to the grassroot and sweep it clean,” Oladele emphasized.