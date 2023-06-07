Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru has maintained that the appointment of his cabinet members has nothing to do with his performance as governor.

Nwifuru disclosed this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor on Wednesday.

He stated this while reacting to reports credited to the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID).

Recall that the group AEISCID were on Tuesday, urged the governor to take charge of his government or resign alleging that the immediate past governor David Umahi is still secretly running the affairs of the State.

But in reaction, Uzor said the appointment of Principal Officers as alleged by AEISCID does not in any way signify strength nor weakness of the present administration under Governor Nwifuru.

He however, urged Ebonyi people to continue to support the governor’s administration as he has put every effort to bring experienced and worthy hands to bear in the governance of the State without succumbing to the whims and caprices of the opposition elements masquerading in the name of the so-called group.

The statement reads; “The attention of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has been drawn to a cheap and malicious statement allegedly credited to an amorphous group, AEISCID that struggled to descend on the arena of infamy.

“Without condescending to the level of the said group, it is pertinent to note that the issues raised in the so-called press release and whatever they sought to achieve came dead on arrival as the Governor will not be distracted by their naked dance.

“Governor Francis Nwifuru is not only in charge of his government but has the support and love of the entire people of the state who have absolute confidence in his ability to deliver on his campaign promises to Ebonyi people.

“It is on record that the appointment of ‘kitchen cabinet’ as contained in their diatribe remains the prerogative of the State Chief Executive and has nothing to do with performance, especially for a governor who just took over a few days back.

“The governor is taking his time to assemble professionals in various areas to help him drive down his policies and programmes and therefore will not be stampeded by any faceless group into rushing into appointments just to favour a certain group whose struck in trade is to fight every administration in Ebonyi.





“As a lawmaker, the Governor fully understands the principle of separation of power as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution and will at the fullness of time and in full constitution of the legislative arm of government, send of his Commissioner nominees and other appointees to the House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation”.

Reacting to further allegations by the group that his predecessor Umahi is still in charge said; “Let me make it clear that no amorphous group or elements can cause disaffection between me and my predecessor, the immediate past Governor .so therefore, I call on those fanning such embers to desist from such.”

