An indigenous organisation, Lagos Advocacy Group (LAG), has charged President Bola Tinubu, not to forget to appoint a prominent indigene of Lagos State from one of the five divisions namely Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos and Epe when considering who becomes a minister from Lagos State.

This, according to the group, the president should do so in order for him to further gain the confidence and support of Lagos indigenes.

The group gave the charge in an open letter to President Tinubu, which was e-signed by its Organizing Secretary, Mr. Isiaka Agoro, copy of which was made available to newsmen, saying the call was a compassionate one in strict compliance with Section 147 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and other enabling laws and a subtle call for the respect of the rule of law as promised by Tinubu in his inaugural speech.

“When considering who becomes a minister from Lagos State, don’t forget to appoint prominent indigene of Lagos State from either the Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos and the Epe Divisions of Lagos State, that you may further gain the confidence and support of Lagos indigenes,” the group said.

In the letter titled: “Re: appointment of ministers and portfolio officers from Lagos State,” LAG, a group whose aim amongst others is to agitate for proper representation and positioning of Lagos indigenes in power, while congratulating Tinubu on his inauguration as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and praying God to imbue him with the wisdom to lead the country to the promise land, quickly reminded him that Section 147 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as to the appointment of indigenes is not a matter of discretion but a matter that requires of strict compliance with laws of the land.

The group cited the case of Panya v President FRN (2018) LPELR 44573 (CA) whereby the court reviewed the provisions of the Constitution and held the view that the provisions of S.147(3) and its proviso were meant to create a happy egalitarian citizenry in this country as envisaged by the preamble to the constitution, adding that the provisions were aimed at ensuring equal and fair participation of all the states in recognition of the diversity of the people of this country and the need to forge national unity, promote a sense of belonging among all the peoples in the Federation.

“Gleaning from the above, we trust and look forward to seeing your administration act in line with the provisions and standards provided by the constitution in the appointment of ministers and other portfolio officers,” the group said.

“Finally, sir, Lagos State had suffered a lot of marginalization, discrimination from successive governments in Lagos State and Nigeria which we hope and believe your tenure as the executive president of Nigeria will consider and tilt towards our hue and cry. We wish you the very best in office and we pray the Almighty Allah continues to be your fortress,” LAG prayed.