President Bola Tinubu and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), have met over the looming strike following the removal of the petrol subsidy.

It was learnt that Falana, who has represented the Nigeria Labour Congress and its affiliate unions for decades, met with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Saturday over how best to handle the situation.

The senior advocate was also said to have discussed the war against corruption with Tinubu and how best to recover funds that have been stashed in foreign jurisdictions.

The meeting, it was learnt, was a sequel to a letter that the human rights lawyer had written to Tinubu on the economy and how he could succeed.

“Falana met with Tinubu on Saturday. They discussed how best to handle the removal of subsidy and how to ensure that the pain of Nigerians does not worsen.

“Tinubu will continue to consult respected Nigerians in his administration including members of the opposition and civil rights groups,” said an associate of the President.

When contacted on the telephone, Falana confirmed the meeting, saying it was open and sincere.

“It is true that I met with President Tinubu on Saturday. We discussed subsidy and how to tackle waste in government and recover looted funds. The aim is just to ensure that the economy picks up quickly, he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…





My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…