President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been enjoined to nominate for appointment as Minister of Defence retired military personnel who can drive an all-inclusive security architecture for the country.

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), under the aegis of Ben Lion Heart Vanguard, led by a security consultant, Ben Williams, made this call in a statement made available to the media.

According to Williams, it would be a good nomination and consequent appointment of the retired Minister of Interior who was also the former chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General, Abdulrahman Danbazzau would eliminate inter-agency competition for attention and focus the nation’s security assets on safety of the people and their property.

He said Danbazzau would assemble national security assets and deploy strategic solutions to national security challenges tinkering with innovation associated with the times.

The statement continued that the record of performance of the former Minister as Chief of Army Staff remained to be questioned as his loyalty to the oath of offices he occupied and the Country was his guide on the jobs.

Ben said the disposition of Danbazzau would be able to harness the security resources of the nation for her protection in-country as well as tackle foreign threats.

According to him, Danbazzau’s positive impact in the various command and public offices he held has remained a footprint of reference in good and exemplary leadership and he did not perform less as minister of interior in institutional/public administration.

Williams said, “For example, the former minister of interior created a situation room for the coordination activities of all security and public safety agencies, for a seamless response to emergencies, anywhere they may arise.”

This feat he noted, was borne out of the wealth of experience he has garnered from the military where his services have contributed to the growth and development of these commands.

“As the special adviser, strategic engagement, Danbazzau deployed his experience and contacts to engage hundreds of interest groups all over the country in the pro-Tinubu campaign and the nation has seen the impact of his right judgement.”

The statement noted that in the bid to promote food security, Danbazzau created the agro rangers in the Civil Defence Corps for the protection of agricultural investments for individuals, groups and institutions against attacks from bandits and other criminals.





The statement argued that his rise through the rank in the army was due to his responsible disposition to each assignment and office he occupied, as all duties assigned were executed with patriotism and national defence at heart.

William maintained that “the appointment of Danbazzau as defence minister would guarantee national security in all its ramifications touching on the safety of lives and property, food security, and the stabilization of the polity to further grow the economy as safety and peace is maintained nationally.”

