Operatives of the Nigerian Police, Anambra State Command, have rescued three abductees chained to house pillars by suspected insurgents at Okija, in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The rescue information was contained in a statement issued to Journalists in Awka, on Sunday, by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu.

The statement reads, “On 14/07/2023 at about 1600hrs (4pm), Police Operatives from Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu acting on credible information stormed the compound of one Onyeka Aduba alias Totoritor at Umuohi Village, Okija and rescued three abducted citizens chained to building pillars by insurgents.

“Two suspects, namely, Okika Chukwujekwu ‘M’ aged 31 years, Slyvester Okorie Ikwuanusi ‘M’ aged 55years were arrested for interrogation.

“The feat followed the confession made by the notorious gang leader, popularly known as ‘Totoritor’ who was arrested earlier and had been in police custody.

“He was positively identified on 6/7/2023 by a victim with gunshot injury before he was arrested.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the rescued citizens have been kept incommunicado and chained to pillars in the above-mentioned Compound for weeks before their rescue.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest the other fleeing members of the gang.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has urged the good people of Anambra State to disregard propaganda by outlawed groups and continue to partner with the Police and other security agencies in the state to restore peace in the state.

“They are encouraged to report suspicious persons and unusual movement they may observe to the nearest Police Station or through the Command Emergency number 112 or call 07039194332 for prompt response.

“The CP also enjoins Ndi Anambra to remain security conscious and sustain the support to the Police by providing timely information.

“The ‘npf rescue me app’ is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users respectively,” the statement concluded.

