Appeal Court affirms Kefas as Taraba PDP governorship candidate

The Yola division of the Court of Appeal on Friday affirmed Colonel Kefas Agbu (retd) as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State.

The three-man panel of justices dismissed the appeal brought by Professor Jerome Nyameh challenging the ruling of the Federal High Court, Jalingo, which earlier upheld the primary election that produced Kefas as PDP governorship candidate in Taraba State.

In another judgment by the Appeal Court in the suit filed by Hilkiah Bubajoda Mafindi, one of the governorship aspirants, the court also affirmed Kefas as the PDP governorship candidate and dismissed the appeal brought by the appellant.

Reacting to the judgment, the spokesman of the Agbu Kefas campaign organisation,. Emmanuel Bello said the judgment affirmed their trust in the judiciary and the electoral process.

“The primary that brought Kefas was the best in the history of the state. The lower court upheld this position and today, the Appeal Court has affirmed it.

“We want to assure the people of Taraba State that Kefas is the answer to Taraba’s problems and he will do all that he has promised to do when elected in 2023.”

