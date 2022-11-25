Bandits kill 15 in three Kaduna council areas

By Isaac Shobayo
No fewer than 15 people were killed and several others injured by bandits in separate attacks in Giwa, Kajuru, and Birni Gwari local government areas of Kaduna state.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the state government commiserated with the families of several victims who were killed in the attacks.

“On a sad note, the Kaduna State Government has sent its deepest condolences to the families of several victims who were killed in attacks by bandits in Giwa, Birnin Gwari, and Kajuru local government areas.”

It pointed out that the state government was informed by security agencies that bandits attacked Rafin Sarki in Giwa Local Government Area, with 11 locals confirmed killed.

The eleven killed were identified as: Abdullahi Musa, Adamu Musa, Aminu Nasiru, Adamu Ibrahim, and Yau Usman Ladan Yunusa Saidu, Salisu Abdulrahman, Fati Usman, Yakubu Ya’u, Marwanu Ibrahim, and one unidentified person.

The state government further disclosed that a briefing by security agencies further revealed that the Cibiya and Karamai communities in Kufana, Kajuru Local Government Area, were attacked by bandits, and two people were killed and many injured.

It further revealed that bandits equally killed two people in Damari, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, and the victims were identified as Salisu Mai Tireda and Mohammed Maikaba.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at these reports and sent his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the slain victims, while praying for the repose of their souls, adding that the state government is engaging the security forces on these developments and other fronts.

