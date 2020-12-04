Apostle Zaccheaus Olafenwa Osiberu is dead

APOSTLE Zaccheaus Olafenwa Osiberu, FCA, founder, Lafenwa Osiberu & Co, Chartered Accountants, is dead.

He passed on to eternal glory on Thursday, 3 December 2020, at his hometown, Sagamu, Ogun State. He was born on 22 March 1932.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by the family.

Apostle Osiberu’s firm, founded 48 years ago, has been engaged for the financial and economic growth of various notable companies and corporations in Nigeria.

Notable among the companies in the African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, publishers of the Tribune titles, where the firm was External Auditors and Company Secretary for over 25 years.

A devout Christian, Apostle Osiberu founded a Pentecostal church, Wonderful Almighty God Church in Sagamu. He was the Baba Ijo of the African Church, Ijokun, Sagamu.

